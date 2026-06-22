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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh students cover 425 km on bicycle

Chandigarh students cover 425 km on bicycle

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:22 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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A Bhavan Vidyalaya team during an expedition from Manali to Leh as part of a cyclothon.
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The Cycling and Adventure Club of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, concluded its eighth annual cyclothon, a high-altitude expedition from Manali to Leh covering a distance of 425 km.

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The cyclothon was flagged off by Anirudh Tewari, Chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh.

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A team of 20 students and six teachers started their journey from the north portal of the Atal Tunnel, Manali.

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They concluded the journey at the Hall of Fame, Leh, where they paid tributes to the martyrs of Kargil War. The expedition followed a rigorous schedule.

The batch passed through Manali-Jispa-Sarchu-Pang-Upshi-Leh, crossing key high passes such as Baralacha La and Tanglang La, and traversing the More Plains.

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The travel also included a visit to the Indian Astronomical Observatory, Hanle, one of the world’s highest observatories. The team was also given a supervised, simulated shooting session, where they were introduced to the handling of rifles and pistols under expert guidance.

Hockey Olympian and Padma Shri recipeint Major Ignace Tirki also interacted with the students.

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