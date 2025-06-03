Three from the tricity excelled in the JEE Advance results announced today. Piusa Das of Mohali, who scored 99.996 percentile to emerge the Punjab topper in the JEE Advanced, secured the 29th spot in the Common Rank List (CRL), while Arnav Jindal, who was the Chandigarh topper with 99.999 percentile, posted 38th in the CRL.

Panchkula’s Cheyrl Singla also featured at the 76th spot in the CRL. Cheryl comes from a family of achievers. Her elder sister, who ranked AIR 943 in JEE Advanced 2022, is currently pursuing BTech in Mathematics and Computing from IIT Delhi. In addition to her JEE Advanced success, Cheryl also qualified for the Chemistry OCSC (Orientation-cum-Selection Camp), cleared NSEA (Astronomy), NSEP (Physics), and IOQM (Mathematics Olympiad) during Class XII. She had scored 97.8 per cent in her Class XII CBSE examinations and achieved an impressive AIR 285 in the JEE Mains 2025. Cheryl is a student Narayana Educational Institutions. “Her discipline, consistency and clarity of purpose have been her greatest strengths. Watching her put in sincere effort day after day and now seeing it bear fruit fills our hearts with pride and gratitude,” said Colonel Chetan Singla, her father.

Piusa, who hails from Kolkata, shifted to Chandigarh and enrolled in Naryana E-Techno School, Sector 119, Mohali. Her father Pratik Das is also an engineer and her inspiration. Her mother, Sujata Das is a homemaker.

Jindal, the only male to feature in the list and a student of DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, was eyeing to pursue computer science engineering from the IIT Delhi or Bombay. His father, Deepak Jindal is a businessman in Kurukshetra, while his mother Ritu Aggarwal is a homemaker.

Another local student, Ramit Goyal of Allen Chandigarh scored AIR 45. He did his schooling from Karnal. A total of 1,80,422 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 of the JEE Advanced 2025, held on May 18. In this exam, 54,378 candidates qualified. Out of the total qualified candidates, 9,404 are female and 44,974 are male, according to a press release.

Keshav Bansal, who secured the All India Rank 382, is a student of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL). He did his schooling from Yamunanagar city. “It’s important to give full attention to the content and classroom coaching. This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without my parents and teachers support,” said Bansal.