Chandigarh suffer second consecutive Ranji Trophy defeat

For the second time during their ongoing Ranji Trophy campaign, Chandigarh lads faced a massive defeat to trail at the bottom of the Group D. After facing a humiliating an innings-and-155-run defeat against Mumbai in three days, the Chandigarh team went down against Haryana by an innings and 24 runs in two days of play, at Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli (Rohtak), on Monday.

Resuming from their overnight score of 139/4, Haryana lads posted 245 before getting all out in 77.1 overs. The hosts gained a 142-run first innings lead. In their second innings, the city batters were bundled out at 118. In the first innings, Chandigarh batters had been dismissed for 103.

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Meanwhile, the overnight unbeaten duo of Nishant Sindhu and Yashvardhan Dalal continue to trouble the Chandigarh bowlers and extended their 5th wicket partnership to 175 runs off 273 balls. From 37/4, the duo took the total to 212/5, before the Chandigarh bowlers got the breakthrough. Nishunk Birla dismissed Dalal (95 off 139 balls, with eight boundaries and two sixes). Birla didn’t stop here, as he dismissed Parth Vats (0), Kanishk Chouhan (7) and Samant Lather (0) to help Chandigarh bounce back in the game. Failing to get an ample support from the other end, Sindhu fell to Vishu Kashyap for 92 off 194 balls, with six boundaries and two sixes. Birla remained the main wicket taker for the side by claiming 5/63.

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The Chandigarh batters didn’t learn from their mistakes in first innings, and again failed to cope with the conditions. After proving his mettle with the bat, Sindhu troubled the Chandigarh batters with the ball. Arjun Azad (9) become his first wicket. However, Arslan Khan and Manan Vohra stabilised the innings by raising a 39-run stand. Khan (20) fell to a doubtful decision off Chouhan, while Shivam Bhambri was back to the pavilion after getting trapped on the very first delivery by Chahal. Sindhu accounted 6/27, while Chouhan grabbed 3/32 for the bowling side.

Batters help Punjab gain momentum

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At Mullanpur, Punjab amassed 456 against Chhattisgarh. While skipper Uday Saharan went on to complete his 161 off 299 balls, with 15 boundaries, his overnight unbeaten partner Salil Arora completed 107 off 226 balls, with 10 boundaries. Chhattisgarh were reduced to 72/5 at stumps, as Harpreet Brar claimed all the wickets. Earlier, extending their overnight partnership, Saharan and Arora raised a 191-run stand helping the team reach 409. After their departure, Brar (27) emerged as the main scorer in support of Harjas Tandon (16). Dharmendrsinh Jadeja ended up being the most successful bowler by claiming 7/173 for the visitors, while Ajay Mandal claimed two wickets.

MP in strong position in Col CK Nayudu Trophy

Madhya Pradesh posted a commanding 365/4 in 90 overs on the opening day of their Col CK Nayudu Trophy Elite match against Chandigarh at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium. After winning the toss, the visiting side opted to bat and Aayaam Verma scored 132, while captain Saksham Purohit completed 130. The duo anchored the innings with a 234-run partnership for the opening wicket, putting Chandigarh’s bowling attack under sustained pressure. At stumps, Soham was unbeaten at 57, while Manal Chauhan contributed 32. Raghav Verma claimed two wickets for the bowling side.