icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali: Suntec City promoter sent to ED custody till May 27

Mohali: Suntec City promoter sent to ED custody till May 27

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:20 AM May 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A Mohali court on Saturday sent Ajay Sehgal, promoter of Suntec City and secretary of Indian Cooperative House Building Society, to four-day Enforcement Directorate remand till May 27 in a money laundering case.

Advertisement

The prosecution sought police remand to investigate the documentary evidence and establish a money trail in the case while the defence side pleaded that all the documents are in the possession of ED, therefore remand is not required.

Advertisement

Sehgal was was taken into custody on May 22 by the Jalandhar office of the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Advertisement

Sehgal was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the submission of fake consent letters for obtaining change of land use from the Punjab Government.

The central agency had raided Sehgal’s premises linked to the Suntec City project in Mohali earlier this month.

Advertisement

Sehgal is alleged to have forged consent letters with respect to 30.5 acres owned by 15 people on the basis of which the accused were granted CLU for developing the project. The role of senior GMADA officials is also being probed.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts