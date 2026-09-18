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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Swachhata Hi Seva drive launched

Chandigarh: Swachhata Hi Seva drive launched

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:34 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria administers the Swachhata pledge in Sector 38-C, Chandigarh, on Thursday.
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The Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 campaign was launched in Chandigarh on Thursday by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria at Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38-C, with a call for collective public participation to make Chandigarh cleaner, healthier and more sustainable.

The month-long campaign will be observed from September 17 to October 17, under the theme “Swachhata Mein Sahbhag - Swachh Bharat, Viksit Bharat.” On the occasion, the Administrator also administered the Swachhata Pledge to the participating officials and citizens.

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Addressing the gathering, Kataria said this is not merely a cleanliness campaign but an initiative to bring about a positive change in people’s habits, thinking and lifestyle.

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Mayor Saurabh Joshi urged residents to take responsibility for the cleanliness of their surroundings and support the civic body’s sanitation and waste-management initiatives.

In Mohali, the campaign was launched from the head office of the Department of Water Supply & Sanitation (DWSS), in the presence of Dr Syed Sehrish Ali Asgar, Mission Director, SBM (G).

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Addressing the gathering, Dr Asgar asserted to make cleanliness a continuous and community-led effort.

Meanwhile, the UT Administrator called for strengthening disaster preparedness, coordination among agencies and public participation to minimise loss of life and property during disasters.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day “Integrated Symposium on Disaster Management” organised by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Institute of Training for Search Rescue & Disaster Response and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Governor emphasised the need to use the experiences and outcomes of such deliberations to develop better disaster management strategies.

Krishna S Vatsa, Member and HoD, NDMA, was the Guest of Honour.

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