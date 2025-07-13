Chandigarh swamped: City records 28mm rain, another heaviest spell, in Sunday downpour

Chandigarh received 28 mm rainfall on Sunday, which was another heaviest spell in the region during the day between 8.30 AM and 5.30 PM.

Advertisement

The downpour brought respite from the hot weather conditions, but again poured misery on the residents.

While Chandigarh got 28mm rainfall, Mohali and Panchkula received 3.5mm and 5mm showers during the day, giving much-needed respite from the sweltering hot and humid weather conditions. However, the relative humidity remained 86 per cent today.

Advertisement

The moderate rainfall once again led to waterlogging in the low-lying areas, roads, streets and roundabouts, besides causing cave-ins at various road stretches, turning them into virtual death traps. The inclement weather also disrupted the power and water supply at various places.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued a yellow alert for heavy rain at isolated places in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana on Monday.

Advertisement

Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 35 and minimum 27.1 degree Celsius on Sunday, which was 1.2 degree above and 0.1 degree below Saturday’s mercury and above normal by 0.7 and 0.5 degrees, respectively.

The weathermen have predicted a partly and generally cloudy sky with thunderstorms and rain in the tricity for the next five days till July 18.

Nawanshahr in Punjab and Sirsa in Haryana recorded the highest minimum temperature of 30.2 and 28.6 degree Celsius, respectively, to be the warmest towns in the region on Saturday night.

Anandpur Sahib in Punjab remained the hottest place in the region on Sunday with the maximum temperature of 37.2 degree Celsius, which was the highest in the region, while Indri measured the maximum of 36.6 degree Celsius to stay the hottest town in Haryana today.

Pathankot in Punjab and Narnaul in Haryana experienced the least warm night in the region on Saturday with the lowest minimum temperature of 25.4 and 23.3 degree Celsius, respectively.

“As compared to yesterday, there was a fall of 0.1 and 0.4 degrees in average maximum temperature, with the mercury remaining near normal in Punjab and Haryana, respectively, on Sunday,” the IMD said.

RECORD RAINFALL

Chandigarh had received 213mm rainfall during the past month, which was highest in the past decade and was 37 per cent more than the normal precipitation in June.

Also entering July with 31mm rainfall on the month’s very first day, the city recorded 221.2mm downpour from Sunday to Tuesday, which had brought much-relief from the hot weather conditions but had left major parts of the tricity region inundated with roads continuing to cave in, trees and poles getting uprooted at several locations, damaging the public property, and major disruption in power and water supply, badly throwing the normal life out of gear for three days in a row.