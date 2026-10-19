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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh swimmers bag 10 medals at Asian championship

Chandigarh swimmers bag 10 medals at Asian championship

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:46 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Swimmers with their medals at the Asian Masters’ Swimming Championship.
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Local masters’ swimmers won a rich haul of 10 medals while representing the nation in the 2nd Asian Masters Swimming Championship in Bengaluru. The continental meet witnessed a stiff competition from swimmers across Asia.

Mahavir Prasad Rohilla, lifeguard with the UT Sports Department at Sector 42, claimed three medals including a gold in the 200-m backstroke, silver in the 100-m backstroke and bronze in the 50-m backstroke. Punjab Engineering College (PEC) swimming coach Yumlembam Surjit Singh added two medals to the tally by bagging a silver in the 200-m butterfly and bronze in the 100-m butterfly event. Vivek Kapoor bagged two silver medals in the 200-m and 400-m individual medleys. Former UT Sports Department swimming coach Jasjit Kaur bagged two bronze medals in the women’s category. She won third position in the 100-m backstroke and 200-m breaststroke, while Sector 42 coach Ramesh Chander claimed a bronze in the 200-m butterfly event. SM Sharma, Chairman of the Ad-hoc Selection Committee (Swimming), Chandigarh, congratulated the swimmers.

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