Chandigarh swings from coolest to warmest nights as monsoon withdrawal begins

Chandigarh’s weather swung sharply from the region’s coolest nights over the past few days to a much warmer night, with the minimum at the IAF airport rising to 24.6°C on Monday—exactly the same as Mohali.

The shift came as the Southwest Monsoon began withdrawing from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Rajasthan, with the India Meteorological Department saying conditions are favourable for its further withdrawal from the remaining parts of Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi during the next two to three days.

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The Chandigarh city observatory recorded a minimum of 24.4°C, while the maximum climbed to 35.7°C, making it the warmest of the three Tricity locations. Panchkula remained the coolest during the day at 33.5°C, while Mohali recorded 35.2°C.

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From coolest nights to warmer nights

The sharp reversal follows Chandigarh’s run of unusually cool nights. On September 19, Chandigarh had recorded 20.9°C, while Panchkula registered 21.2°C. The today’s bulletin shows the minimum has now risen to 24.4°C in Chandigarh city, with the IAF observatory at 24.6°C and Mohali also at 24.6°C.

In Punjab, the lowest minimum was 20.5°C at Nawanshahr, while Haryana’s lowest was 21.9°C at Hisar and Fatehabad.

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Days remain hot

The maximum temperature also rose across the Tricity. Chandigarh city touched 35.7°C, 0.7°C higher than the previous day and 2.4°C above normal. Mohali recorded 35.2°C, up 0.6°C, while Panchkula reached 33.5°C, up 0.4°C.

Across the neighbouring states, Punjab’s highest maximum was 36.2°C at Patiala, while Haryana’s was 36.5°C at Faridabad.

Monsoon begins withdrawal

The IMD today said the Southwest Monsoon had further withdrawn from some more parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab. Its withdrawal line now passes through Jaisalmer, Nagaur, Sikar, Rohtak, Patiala and Gurdaspur, among other points.

The department said conditions are favourable for further withdrawal from the remaining parts of Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi in the next two to three days.

Rainfall deficit remains

The monsoon rainfall deficit continues despite the withdrawal process. As per the latest cumulative figures in the IMD press release, Chandigarh has received 708.1 mm against the normal 821.7 mm, a 14 per cent deficit.

Punjab has received 267.8 mm against 419.2 mm, a 36 per cent deficit, while Haryana has recorded 312.9 mm against 413 mm, a 24 per cent deficit.

Dry spell ahead, no warning

The Tricity is headed for a continued dry spell. The five-day forecast puts maximum temperatures at 37°C on September 22, 37°C on September 23, 37°C on September 24, 36°C on September 25 and 36°C on September 26, with minimums of 22°C, 23°C, 23°C, 22°C and 23°C, respectively.

Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh are forecast to remain dry through September 25, with isolated rain only indicated for September 26-27. No weather warning is in force for Punjab or Haryana-Chandigarh during the next seven days.

Humidity rises

At the Chandigarh observatory, the maximum relative humidity was 89 per cent and minimum 53 per cent.