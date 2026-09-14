Two days after recording the highest maximum temperature in the entire Punjab-Haryana region, Chandigarh on Monday recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the region, underlining the sharp weather swing triggered by Sunday’s intense rain.

The Chandigarh weather observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 21.6°C — down 3.3°C from the previous day and 2.8°C below normal. It was the lowest night temperature among the stations listed for Punjab and Haryana, below 22°C at Gurugram in Haryana and 22.2°C at Thein Dam in Punjab’s Pathankot.

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The dramatic reversal came two days after Chandigarh had recorded 36.8°C, 3.7°C above normal, making it the hottest place in the two states. The city’s maximum temperature on Monday fell to 33.8°C, though it remained 0.6°C above normal.

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Sunday deluge gives way to largely dry Monday

After the 121.2-mm very heavy rainfall recorded at the Chandigarh IAF airport following Sunday afternoon’s intense spell, Monday’s expected rain failed to materialise across most of the Tricity. The airport recorded only trace rainfall during the day, while the Chandigarh city observatory recorded nil rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm. The city had, however, received 38.3 mm in the preceding 24 hours.

Clouds and sunshine continued to alternate through the day, with only traces of scattered drizzle reported till the filing of this report. The sharp contrast came a day after the region witnessed intense rain and thunderstorms.

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The latest observations put Mohali’s maximum at 33.3°C, down 1.3°C from the previous day, while Panchkula recorded 32.5°C, down 0.2°C.

Chandigarh’s relative humidity remained high, touching 92%, with the minimum relative humidity recorded at 73%.

Health issues on rise

The rapid transition from extreme heat to intense rain and a markedly cooler night has added to weather-related health concerns in the region, with viral and flu-like illnesses, H1N1 and dengue cases reported to be on the rise. The weather swings, high humidity and fluctuating temperatures are adding to discomfort even as the city gets relief from the recent heat.

Rainfall deficit narrows

Chandigarh’s cumulative seasonal rainfall stood at 697.6 mm till 5.30 pm Monday. The seasonal rainfall had been 14.2% below normal at 8.30 am, while no additional rainfall was recorded at the city observatory during Monday’s 8.30 am-5.30 pm period.

The airport continued to show the impact of Sunday’s extreme spell, with 121.2 mm recorded in the preceding 24-hour period. Under the IMD’s classification, rainfall of 115.6 to 204.4 mm is categorised as very heavy rainfall.

Yellow alert retained through Thursday

The yellow alert for heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning remains in force till Thursday, with the forecast indicating a fairly widespread spell on Wednesday and Thursday.

For the Tricity, the next five days are forecast to remain under partly cloudy skies with thunderstorm/rain activity with maximum temperatures of 34°C, 33°C, 33°C, 33°C and 35°C from Tuesday to Saturday and minimum temperatures of 23°C, 24°C, 23°C, 23°C and 22°C, respectively.

Thus, after moving from the region’s hottest day to its coolest night within two days, Chandigarh is set for another spell of fluctuating weather, with rain activity likely to return after Monday’s largely dry interlude.