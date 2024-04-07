Chandigarh: System to monitor liquor supply soon

Chandigarh, April 6

The UT Excise Department is going to implement a track and trace system to effectively monitor the entire supply chain of liquor production, distribution and retail.

The system begins at the production stage, where each liquor bottle is assigned a unique identification code. Each bottle as well as the case would carry a QR and Bar code respectively, which can be scanned to verify the source and track of flow of liquor.

Excise and Taxation Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said a mobile app has also been developed, which will help to check the authenticity of the liquor bottle by way of scanning the QR code. The system promotes transparency and accountability among stakeholders. This discourages illicit activities such as smuggling and counterfeit production, fostering a fair and competitive market environment.