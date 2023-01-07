Chandigarh: Tabletop road crossings at 3 Sector 17 traffic lights soon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 6

Aimed at ensuring smooth movement of pedestrians and persons with disability, the UT Administration has decided to make improvements in three junctions with the construction of tabletop road crossings in Sector 17.

Cost Rs 3 Crore Deadline 4 Months For pedestrians’ comfort One tabletop crossing to come up on road separating Sec 16-17; two on Sec 17-18 road

Aim is to reduce speed of vehicles at zebra crossings; hindrance-free movement to pedestrians

The improvements in junctions will be carried out at a light point on the road separating Sectors 16 and 17, and two on road separating Sectors 17 and 18.

An official said the project would be completed within four months at a cost of nearly Rs 3 crore.

The main aim of the project is to reduce the speed of vehicles at zebra crossings and provide hindrance-free movement to pedestrians, said the official, adding a separate lane for disabled persons would also be constructed.

However, no pedestrian light control activation (PELICAN) system for pedestrian crossing would be installed, he said, adding redesigning of the slip roads and their conjunction with the main roads would be undertaken.

He said no redesigning would be possible at places such as Press Chowk where additional space was not available. To make the road pedestrian-friendly, the UT Administration is constructing a 180-metre tabletop pathway on the road behind Neelam Cinema in Sector 17.

The project will make a pedestrian pathway between Urban Park and the Sector 17 Plaza. The project to cost nearly Rs 1 crore will be completed within a month.

In a recent report on a comprehensive mobility plan for the tricity, RITES Ltd had highlighted the problems with the design of intersections, expounding redesigning these to improve traffic flow. The report had suggested geometric improvements at 12 intersections, including Matka Chowk, ISBT-17 Chowk, Kisan Bhawan Chowk, Sector 43B/35C Chowk, Press Chowk, Transport Chowk, Junction No. 22, Gurdwara Chowk, Sector 46C/47D Chowk, Tribune Chowk, Chandigarh Railway Station Road junction and Housing Board Chowk.