Chandigarh teachers’ bodies divided on deputation, recruitment rules

Two teachers’ bodies have taken opposing positions on the contentious issue of deputation of teachers from other states to the UT Education Department. While one group demanded restoration of the Punjab and Haryana quota, the other sought its abolition for the benefit of local teachers.

The differences came to the fore on Wednesday when the Joint Teachers Association (JTA) led by Ranbir Kumar demanded continuation of deputation from Punjab and Haryana, along with changes in the proposed recruitment rules. The association also raised issues concerning SSA Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan teachers’ pay and regularisation, promotions and pending appointments.

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Kumar said deputation from Punjab and Haryana should be retained in the relevant school education cadres. The association sought a 60:40 deputation/ direct recruitment arrangement.

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JTA argued that deputation was necessary to maintain adequate recruitment opportunities and sought the continuation of existing provisions under the applicable recruitment rules.

On the contrary, the UT Joint Action Committee of Teachers demanded the abolition of the deputation quota in schools. In its representation to the Prime Minister, the JAC said there was no such deputation quota in several major UT departments where employees were available for promotion.

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Committee general secretary Shiv Murat Yadav said, “We hope for 2022 recruitment rules with assigned quota and centre norms to be followed as per law and order.” The JAC has argued that teachers coming on deputation from Punjab and Haryana often remain in Chandigarh for prolonged periods instead of returning to their parent cadres.