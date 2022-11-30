Chandigarh teachers protest over non-fulfilment of demands

Chandigarh, November 29
Contractual and guest teachers of the UT held a protest at the Director School Education office over non-fulfilment of their demands by the Chandigarh Administration here today.
The teachers alleged that they had been rendering services at various government schools of the city for the past 12 to 22 years, but the UT Administration had neither made any safe policy for them nor regularised their services till date.
They alleged that the Education Department was now going to recruit regular teachers in the coming days. As a result, 500 guest/contractual teachers working in the Education Department fear losing their jobs.
Ranbir Rana, general secretary of the Joint Action Committee of Teachers, threatened to go on an indefinite hunger strike and hold a protest march to the Governor’s house, if their demands were not fulfilled.
Bipin Sher Singh, chairman of the All-Contractual Employees Union, said the UT Administration should make a policy for contractual employees.
