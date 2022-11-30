Chandigarh team leave for Cuttack

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 29

The Chandigarh team departed for Cuttack for participating in the Vijay Merchant Trophy, scheduled from December 1. Ritik Sandhu will lead the Chandigarh team. A total of five league matches will be played in this three-week long tour. Chandigarh will be up against Himachal Pradesh on December 1, followed by Haryana on December 6.