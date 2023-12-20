Chandigarh teams emerge winner in junior hockey, lift titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 19

Chandigarh Hockey Academy (CHA) Red teams won the State Sub Junior Hockey Championships for boys and girls held at Sector 42 Sports Complex.

In the girls’ final, the Red team defeated their CHA Blue counterparts 3-0. Prinka scored the first goal in 3rd minute, while Tamanna doubled the lead in the very next minute. Anjali netted the third goal by converting a penalty corner in the 33rd minute. Government Model High School, Sector 42, scripted a 2-1 win over Sri Guru Gobind Singh Senior Secondary School, Sector 35, to claim the third position. The Sector 42 team took the lead in the 18th minute after Isha sounded the wooden plank. However, Muskan cancelled the goal for the Sector 35 team in the 35th minute. In the 53rd minute, Neha netted the winning goal for the Sector 42 team to help her team finish third.

In the boys’ final, the Red team recorded a 4-0 win over the Blue team to win the final match. Gurjeet started the winning march for the side by scoring two early goals. He netted two field goals in the 19th and 25th minute. Bharmjot made it 3-0 in the 26th minute, while Rishav posted the last goal in the 38th minute. Sri Guru Gobind Singh Senior Secondary School claimed the third position by recording a 3-2 win over Government Model High School, Sector 42, in a tie-break finish encounter.

The match remained 1-1 draw after the stipulated time of 60 minutes. The Sector 42 scored the first goal in the 31st minute, while Manpreet found the equaliser in the 48th minute. Sorabh Kumar Arora, Director, Sports, awarded the players.

