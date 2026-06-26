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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh teen stabbed to death, friend injured over old enmity in Mohali

Chandigarh teen stabbed to death, friend injured over old enmity in Mohali

Nayagaon police detain suspects; deceased's family accuse police of negligence, raise slogans outside police station, demanding justice

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 09:09 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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An 18-year-old boy was stabbed to death, while his friend sustained serious stab injuries in a late-night brawl at an abandoned building in Nayagaon on Thursday at around 10 pm.

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The deceased has been identified as Karan, a resident of Khudda Alisher, Chandigarh. The injured, Harpreet Singh, is undergoing treatment at the PGI Trauma Centre, where his condition remains critical.

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Karan sustained approximately 12 stab wounds inflicted with a kirch on his neck, stomach, face and arms. Harpreet also suffered severe injuries to his neck.

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The Nayagaon police have detained several suspects and are interrogating them. Meanwhile, the deceased's family accused the police of negligence and raised slogans outside the police station, demanding justice.

Locals alleged that drug users frequently gathered at the abandoned building and its surrounding area. According to them, a dispute broke out between the youths over an old rivalry on Thursday night. At around 10:30 pm, the accused allegedly attacked Karan and Harpreet with sharp-edged weapons, including swords and knives.

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Karan's brother, Harendra, told the police that Karan had left home on Thursday evening but did not return. Despite repeated phone calls, he could not be contacted. Harendra then went to Nayagaon in search of his brother and learned that Karan and Harpreet had been found lying in critical condition near the abandoned building. The family immediately rushed them to the PGI, where doctors declared Karan dead.

Karan's mother said she had sent him to buy groceries, but he was allegedly assaulted by 15 to 20 people. She further alleged that the same group had attacked her elder son in the past.

Nayagaon SHO Shivdeep Brar said several suspects have been detained and are being interrogated. The police have registered a case and launched a further investigation.

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