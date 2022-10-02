Chandigarh: Teens arrested with 2 knives

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police arrested Mauli Jagran resident Prince, 19, and a juvenile and recovered two knives from their possession near the CTU workshop, Raipur Kalan, on Friday. The juvenile was sent to the Juvenile Home in Sector 25. TNS

2 held with heroin

Chandigarh: Mukesh of Jujhar Nagar and John of Dadu Majra Colony have been arrested with 35 gm and 57 gm of heroin, respectively. TNS

Blood Donation Day celebrated

Mohali: Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences celebrated National Voluntary Blood Donation Day on its campus on Saturday. A declamation contest on voluntary blood donation, a slogan-writing competition and a poster-making competition were held for students. TNS

Centenarians felicitated

Mohali: On International Senior Citizens Day, the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, felicitated the senior citizens above 100 years of age of the three Assembly constituencies of Kharar, Mohali and Dera Bassi. All 66 voters from Kharar, 46 from Mohali and 112 from Dera Bassi, who have completed 100 years, were felicitated.