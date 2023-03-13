Chandigarh temperature crosses 30 °C

Chandigarh, March 12
For the first time this year, the city’s temperature today crossed 30°C.
The maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 30.1°C, which is 3° above normal. While the minimum temperature was 15.9°C, which too is 3° degrees below normal.
Both maximum as well as minimum temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days.
In the next three days, the maximum temperature is likely to touch 33°C, which means the days as well as the nights will become hotter.
