Chandigarh: Three attacked with rods, hurt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Three persons were injured in an attack with rods and sticks at Mauli Jagran. Complainant Abhishek, a resident of Charan Singh Colony, claimed Karan, Ravi, Rahul and Mohan attacked him and his brothers Basu and Kailash. The victims suffered injuries and were admitted to the GMCH-32. A case has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station and an investigation initiated. TNS

Valuables stolen from house

Chandigarh: An unidentified person stole valuables and a purse from a house in Sector 22. Complainant Mukul alleged a laptop, two mobile phones and a purse containing Rs 2,200 in cash and documents were stolen from his house. A case has been registered. TNS

Two arrested for snatchings

Chandigarh: Two persons have been nabbed by the UT police for mobile snatching. Agam Singh of Sector 40 had reported that two motorcycle-borne persons had snatched his phone on the road separating Sector 55 and 56 on April 17. During investigation, Ankit Yadav (22) and Vishal (25), both residents of Mohali district, were nabbed and Agam’s phone, along with five more, recovered from them. The motorcycle used in the crime was impounded. TNS

150 kids undergo full blood test

Chandigarh: Don Bosco Navjeevan Society organised a full blood test for 150 children of Don Bosco under the Anaemia Mukt Chandigarh campaign on Wednesday. The director of the society, Fr Reji Tom, said that was one step towards making Chandigarh anaemia-free.