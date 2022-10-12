Chandigarh: Three get bail in Sec 46 Dasehra mischief case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 11

A local court has granted bail to Tejinder Singh, Jasraj Singh and Pawan Kumar, alias Aryan, all Mohali residents, who were arrested for allegedly setting an effigy of Meghnad on fire hours before the Dasehra celebrations in Sector 46 here.

The police had filed a complaint on the statement of the president of the Sanatan Dharam Dussehra Committee. The complainant alleged that the effigy of Meghnad caught fire at night before the Dasehra celebrations. He said security guards and other members of the committee noticed three to four persons trying to burn the effigy of Ravana with the help of crackers at night. When they tried to catch the suspects, they escaped in a car.

SS Salar and Amarbir Singh Salar, advocates appearing for the suspects, argued that the trio was never named in the FIR and they were not apprehended at the spot. The suspects have been falsely implicated in the case. They were not required for any custodial interrogation. Nothing was to be recovered from them. The petitioner undertakes to abide by all conditions set out by this court on the release from the jail. After hearing the arguments, the court allowed bail to the suspects.

