DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh to again put 10 shops up for auction

Chandigarh to again put 10 shops up for auction

The administration had previously attempted to auction these shops in this month, but no buyers came forward due to the leasehold nature of the shops
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:48 AM Feb 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The UT Estate Office is set to re-auction 10 commercial shops in the Dhanas rehabilitation colony on a leasehold basis from March 8 to 10. The reserve price for each shop has been fixed at Rs 90.22 lakh, with an additional 5% charge for corner plots—site numbers 1, 9, and 10.

The auction will be conducted online by the estate office. Interested buyers must deposit earnest money and submit documents by March 5, while final document verification will take place on March 6 and 7. Each shop measures approximately 25 square yards.

The administration had previously attempted to auction these shops in this month, but no buyers came forward due to the leasehold nature of the shops.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper