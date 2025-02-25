Chandigarh to again put 10 shops up for auction

The UT Estate Office is set to re-auction 10 commercial shops in the Dhanas rehabilitation colony on a leasehold basis from March 8 to 10. The reserve price for each shop has been fixed at Rs 90.22 lakh, with an additional 5% charge for corner plots—site numbers 1, 9, and 10.

The auction will be conducted online by the estate office. Interested buyers must deposit earnest money and submit documents by March 5, while final document verification will take place on March 6 and 7. Each shop measures approximately 25 square yards.

The administration had previously attempted to auction these shops in this month, but no buyers came forward due to the leasehold nature of the shops.