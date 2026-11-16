Chandigarh Administration to auction Sec 56 bulk market sites next month

The UT Administration is preparing to auction plots and booths in the proposed bulk material market in Sector 56 (West) from next month, following the grant of environmental clearance to the project.

Spread over around 44 acres, the new market will accommodate traders dealing in marble, furniture and construction materials. The existing marble market in Dhanas is also proposed to be shifted to the new location. Traders displaced from the furniture market in Sectors 53 and 54 will also get an opportunity to participate in the auction.

According to the proposed plan, the market will have 52 booths and 188 plots, each measuring 600 square yards. The Administration plans to auction the properties at the prescribed collector rates, offering traders an opportunity to establish their businesses in an organised commercial zone.

Estimated to cost Rs 20 crore, the project is aimed at consolidating wholesale businesses operating from different parts of the city. Infrastructure facilities, including roads, electricity, water supply, sewerage, stormwater drainage and parking, are also being developed at the site.

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Dhanas marble market to be relocated

The shifting of the Dhanas marble market is an important component of the project. Marble traders have been operating in the area for nearly 25 to 30 years. The land on which the market has developed originally belonged to farmers and was meant for agricultural use. Over the years, traders set up shops and other commercial establishments there.

The Administration and court proceedings have raised questions over commercial activities being carried out on agricultural land. A survey conducted in 2018 had identified 182 shops in Dhanas and Sarangpur. The Administration now intends to relocate these businesses to the new market and clear the existing site.

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Furniture traders get another opportunity

Last year, the Administration removed the furniture market operating in Sectors 53 and 54, reclaiming around 10 to 12 acres of government land. The land had been acquired by the Administration in 2002. Traders displaced from the area will now have an opportunity to secure commercial space in the proposed bulk market through the auction process.

Meanwhile, traders are also keeping a close watch on the proposed conversion of commercial properties in Chandigarh from leasehold to freehold. The issue figured among the matters discussed following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent visit to the city. A decision on the proposal is expected shortly. If approved, it could provide significant relief to commercial property owners and traders.

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However, the final terms and conditions for the new market auction will become clear only after the Administration issues a detailed notification.