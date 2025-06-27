Chandigarh to be developed as knowledge hub, wellness city, says Bandi Sanjay

As part of the Viksit Bharat-2047, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar announced that Chandigarh will be developed as a Knowledge Hub, Wellness City, and a model of smart governance. The minister was speaking after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating several development projects at the Government College of Commerce and Business Administration in Sector 50 here on Friday.

Welcoming the chief guest, UT Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma highlighted the city’s achievements in multiple areas, including the privatisation of electricity distribution, rooftop solar saturation, and Chandigarh’s strong performance in the SDG India Index. He stated that five major projects inaugurated today mark comprehensive transformation in education, housing, security, and infrastructure development.

The Union Minister inaugurated the Hostel Block (Boys and Girls) at Commerce College, Sector 50. He also virtually inaugurated the 2,500 KW Floating Solar Power Plant at Water Works, Sector 39; Extension Block at Government Senior Secondary School, Kajheri; and IT Block at Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46. Additionally, he virtually laid the foundation stone for the construction of 144 residential units at Chandigarh Armed Police Complex, Dhanas.

In his address, Bandi described Chandigarh as a shining example of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.” He commended the city’s efforts in implementation of smart city projects, digital governance, public transport modernisation, and cleanliness initiatives like Green India and Swachh Bharat.

He underscored that Chandigarh holds the distinction of being the first city in the country to fully implement the three new legal frameworks—the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam. The city’s pioneering adoption of these new criminal, civil, and evidence laws marks a historic step toward strengthening citizen protection and justice delivery.

“The projects inaugurated and foundation stones laid today reflect not only Chandigarh’s development but also the broader national vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,’” he added.

The initiatives will enhance educational quality, safety, and infrastructure, empower youth through technology, and provide better living conditions for police personnel, Bandi said.

The Union Minister also lauded the collective efforts of the Chandigarh Police, Administration, and citizens in addressing drug eradication, cybercrime, women’s safety and traffic management. He reaffirmed the central government’s commitment to supporting the Union Territory in strengthening peace, disaster response and cyber security.

Present on the occasion were Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla, Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain, DGP Pushpendra Singh, Finance Secretary Diprava Lakra, Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar, Science and Technology and Environment Secretary Saurabh Kumar and Chief Engineer CB Ojha.