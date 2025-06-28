DT
Chandigarh to be developed as wellness, knowledge hub, says Union minister

Chandigarh to be developed as wellness, knowledge hub, says Union minister

The Union Minister inaugurated the Hostel Block at the Commerce College
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:11 AM Jun 28, 2025 IST
UT Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma highlighted the city’s achievements in multiple areas.
As part of Viksit Bharat 2047, Chandigarh will be developed as a knowledge hub, wellness city and a model of smart governance, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said after laying the foundation stone and inaugurate several development projects at Government College of Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50.

Welcoming the chief guest, UT Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma highlighted the city’s achievements in multiple areas, including the privatization of electricity distribution, rooftop solar saturation, and Chandigarh’s strong performance in the SDG India Index.

The Union Minister inaugurated the Hostel Block at the Commerce College. He also virtually inaugurated the 2,500 KW Floating Solar Power Plant at Water Works, Sector 39; the extension block of school, Kajheri; and the IT Block at PGGC- 46. Additionally, he virtually laid the foundation stone for the construction of 144 residential units in the Chandigarh Armed Police Complex at Dhanas.

