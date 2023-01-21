Chandigarh to celebrate Republic Day sans curbs

Chandigarh, January 20
After two years of low-key celebrations due to Covid-19, the UT Administration will celebrate Republic Day with usual spirit this time at the Parade Ground in Sector 17.
An official said UT Adviser Dharam Pal would unfurl the national flag on the occasion.
Various contingents of the police, NCC and the NSS will participate in the celebrations. Students from various schools will perform cultural items.
