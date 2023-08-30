Chandigarh to conduct mega camp for transgenders

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 29

The Department of Social Welfare, Women and Child Development, in collaboration with all relevant departments of the UT Administration, will hold a mega camp dedicated to addressing the specific needs and concerns of transgender persons. It will take place at Bal Bhawan, Sector 23, on Monday from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm.

The department invited the transgender persons in Chandigarh to attend this significant event, where essential services such as issuance of ID cards, voter cards, Aadhaar cards, ration cards, employment registration cards, etc.