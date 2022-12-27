Chandigarh to ensure homeless spend night at shelters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 26

In view of the extreme cold conditions prevailing in the city, the SDMs have been directed the SDMs to conduct night inspection in their respective areas to check if homeless people are sleeping in the open.

During a meeting today, officiating DC Yashpal Garg said 10 homeless persons, who were sleeping in open, died in Delhi due to extreme cold weather. He discussed with officials the arrangements for the homeless in the city. Officials informed that the Municipal Corporation (MC) was assigned the responsibility of setting up night shelters at different locations in the city.

“Without going into the aspect of the area of responsibility, we all need to ensure that no such unfortunate death takes place in Chandigarh,” he said, and directed each SDM to list the locations in their respective areas used by homeless persons to sleep at night.

The SDMs were directed to go around in their respective area at night, preferably between midnight and 3 am. In case they came across anyone sleeping in the open, they should advise the homeless person to shift to the nearby night shelter, said Garg. He said first such round should be carried out within a day or two and another in the first week of January.

The SDMs were also told to check arrangements at the night shelters and give feedback to the MC officials concerned. The observations during the night round could be submitted to him with a copy to the MC Commissioner, Garg said.