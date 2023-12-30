Chandigarh to finalise timetable of long-route buses with other states, Transport Secy holds meeting

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 29

The UT Administration is in the process of finalising the timings of long-route buses with other states. A meeting on the joint timetable for buses operating from the ISBT-17 and the ISBT-43 to various destinations was held under the chairmanship of Rupesh Kumar, Secretary, State Transport Authority, UT, with officers of the neighbouring state transport undertakings.

He briefed the participants about vehicle location tracking device command and control centre functional at the STA for tracking of passenger vehicles to ensure the safety of passengers and asked them to start the project in their respective states. The next meet will be held on January 10.