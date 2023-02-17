Chandigarh to get five govt schools, 2 green corridors this year

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, February 16

Buoyed by allocation of funds in the Union Budget, the UT Administration has submitted a list of 16 development works to be carried out in financial year 2023-24 to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The major projects include construction of two vertical green corridors, two police stations and five new government schools this year.

In the Budget Estimates for 2023-24, the Centre has allocated Rs 722 crore for development works, which is nearly 33% more than last year. The total budgetary allocation for the city stands at Rs 6,087 crore, against Rs 5,382 crore received last year.

Keeping in view rising strength of students, an official said the administration had decided to construct five government schools at Sarangpur, Hallo Majra, Maloya, Karsan and Mani Majra at a cost of around Rs 45 crore.

To promote cycling and walking, the administration will construct two vertical green corridors in the next financial year. There is a provision of 11 longitudinal green corridors for non-motorised transport (NMT) in the Chandigarh Master Plan-2031. The master plan strives for promoting use of bicycle as a preferred mode of transport. The use of bicycle is a healthier mode of transport for shorter distances and reduces carbon emissions by shunning use of car.

In the first phase, corridor No. 1 (along Patiala ki Rao) from Khuda Ali Sher-Rajendra Park, Sector 2, to Buterla-Badheri villages, with an approximate length of 9 km, and corridor No. 5 (along N-Choe) from Khuda Ali Sher to Garden of Springs in Sector 53, spanning 8 km, will be constructed, the official said. The feasibility report of both corridors has been finalised and the work is expected to start on the N-Choe corridor from April.

UT Chief Engineer CB Ojha said the work on both corridors was expected to be completed within a year. The total cost of the project was around Rs 3 crore each, he added.

He said the other projects included construction of two new police station buildings at Mauli Jagran and IT Park at a cost of Rs 15 crore, police recruitment training centre at Sarangpur at a cost of nearly Rs 60 crore, 144 houses for police personnel at Dhanas at a cost of Rs 40 crore, effluent treatment plants at government hospitals in Sectors 22, 48 and 45, Mani Majra and Sector 16 at a cost of Rs 15 crore, a Mother and Child Care Centre at the Sector 48 hospital and a hostel block in Government Medical College and Hospital at a cost of Rs 85 crore, and construction of 22 km of new cycle tracks at a cost of Rs 4 crore.

Besides, Capitol Complex will be restored and rehabilitated at a cost of Rs 20 crore, Sector 17 will be rejuvenated and restored at a cost of Rs 25 crore, a hostel and research block will be built at Punjab Engineering College at a cost of Rs 40 crore, auditoriums renovated at Government College for Men and Government College for Women, Sector 11, and Government Home Science College, Sector 10.

Promoting green mode of travel

Meant for non-motorised transport, green corridors will facilitate movement of pedestrians/cyclists along city greens

These will ensure safety of cyclists, connecting them to their workspaces, shopping centres and residences

Aim is to encourage use of bicycle for shorter distances and reduce carbon emissions by shunning use of car

Other key projects to take off in city