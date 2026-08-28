Chandigarh to get subsidised onion from Nashik as prices soar

Chandigarh is set to receive subsidised onion supplies from the Centre’s buffer stock, with the city named among the destinations for onion being moved from Nashik under the government’s “Kanda Express” initiative to ease a nationwide price spike.

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The first Kanda Express—a dedicated rail rake carrying about 453.65 tonnes of onion from Nashik, Maharashtra—reached Delhi on Friday morning in 21 wagons, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said. While the bulk of the consignment will be sold in Delhi-NCR at a subsidised rate of Rs 35 per kg, a portion of the stock will also be sent to nearby cities, including Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Jammu, Khare said.

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The move comes against the backdrop of a sharp rise in onion prices across the region, including Chandigarh, which has tracked the national trend. Retail onion prices in Chandigarh rose 75 per cent to Rs 70 per kg on Friday, up from Rs 40 per kg a month earlier, according to Consumer Affairs Ministry data. The all-India average retail price stood at Rs 46.58 per kg, with the wholesale rate at Rs 38.29 per kg the same day. Tricity households, who typically source onion from the same wholesale supply chains feeding Delhi-NCR, have felt a similar pinch in recent weeks.

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The Centre currently holds around 1.21 lakh tonnes of onion as buffer stock under the Price Stabilisation Fund, and officials expect the release of stock to bring down retail prices within a week. The Nashik-loaded rake had originally been scheduled to arrive on Wednesday but was delayed by protests from vested interest groups at the loading point; the local administration brought the situation under control before the train departed.

Launched in 2024-25 with 14 rakes carrying about 12,000 tonnes of onion to five cities, the Kanda Express programme has expanded sharply this year to 86 rakes carrying roughly 88,000 tonnes to 16 major cities, Chandigarh among the newer additions to the network.

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Despite the current spike, the UT Administration said onion availability remains comfortable in Chandigarh to meet domestic demand in the coming months, supported by an estimated national production of 307.37 lakh tonnes in 2025-26, broadly on par with last year’s 307.67 lakh tonnes.