Chandigarh to go ahead with MD/MS counselling with new criteria

Chandigarh, August 11

The UT Administration has declined the students’ request for revisiting the counselling process for MD/MS courses. The revised process, as per the order of the Administration, will be strictly followed for admission to the MD/MS courses at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

It has also been decided that an inquiry will be conducted to investigate the implementation of the erroneous counselling process at the GMCH-32 and determine the parties responsible for it for further action.

The representation, which was submitted to the Governor of Punjab and UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit, by the affected students, objected to the alterations made to the counselling procedure.

During a hearing held on August 10, the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the Administrator to address the concerns raised in a representation regarding changes in the counselling process.

After a careful examination of the whole matter, it was observed that the earlier counselling process was discriminatory and not in line with the orders dated May 15, 2018, of the High Court. The changes were made to ensure fairness and transparency and also to adhere to the principle of merit.

The revised counselling process eliminates discrimination against candidates from the UT Chandigarh pool who achieved higher NEET-PG ranks but pursued their MBBS from other medical colleges. It guarantees a fair chance to higher NEET-PG ranked candidates of the UT Pool within the pool and maintains exclusive Institutional Preference (IP) Pool seats for IP candidates.

The revised process was initiated prior to the release of the prospectus and was in accordance with the prescribed timeline. The eligibility criteria for the IP Pool and the UT Pool remained unchanged. Candidates of the IP Pool are eligible for the UT Pool seats if their preferences are unavailable in IP Pool and they meet UT Pool eligibility criteria. The decision to revise the counselling process is based on combined merit list, prepared on the basis of NEET-PG ranks. — TNS

