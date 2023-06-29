Chandigarh to have six new fuel stations

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 28

As public sector oil companies have embark on a massive expansion plan to boost fossil fuel availability across the country, Chandigarh will get six more fuel outlets.

At present, the city has 48 petrol stations of three public sector oil companies namely the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

As part of their plans for retail network expansion, the HPCL would open four outlets. According to senior officials, the company is contemplating building one outlet on the Vikas Marg, Dakshin Marg or the Purv Marg, and one each on 23-foot-wide road (in Chandigarh), Mani Majra and Dadu Majra/Raipur Khurd. The BPCL would set up two new outlets anywhere in Chandigarh on 60-foot-wide road. All retail outlets will be developed using the latest technology, including automation.

The expansion of the retail outlet network would not only address the growing energy need but also create employment opportunities.

The last opportunity for setting up of retail outlets (petrol stations) was offered by the PSU oil marketing companies in 2018. Now, these companies have invited applications from prospective candidates for the setting up of petrol stations. The selection process will involve a computerised draw of lots or bids.