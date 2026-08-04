DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh to hike monthly allowance for gallantry awardees by 50 per cent

Chandigarh to hike monthly allowance for gallantry awardees by 50 per cent

At present, a Param Vir Chakra recipient is entitled Rs 41,580 per month, while Maha Vir Chakra and Vir Chakra recipients are entitled Rs 31,600 per month and Rs 18,295 per month, respectively, they were last revised in 2013

article_Author
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:29 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A 50 per cent increase in the monthly allowance paid by the UT Administration to Armed Forces gallantry and distinguished service award winners from Chandigarh has been recommended by the Zila Sainik Board (ZRB).

Advertisement

The allowance is applicable to those personnel who were conferred gallantry awards before 2009. Subsequently, gallantry awards recipients are entitled to a one-time lump sum payment.

Advertisement

At present, a Param Vir Chakra recipient is entitled Rs 41,580 per month, while Maha Vir Chakra and Vir Chakra recipients are entitled Rs 31,600 per month and Rs 18,295 per month, respectively. The monthly allowances were last revised in 2013, sources said.

Advertisement

Recipients of the Ashok Chakra, Kitri Chakra and Shaurya Chakra, the peacetime equivalents of the aforementioned awards, are also entitled monthly payments which are a little lower. Similarly, other awards for distinguished service are also granted monthly payments. These are also being increased.

For post-2009 recipients, a Param Vir Chakra is entitled a lump sum payment of Rs 2 crore, Maha Vir Chakra Rs 1 crore and Vir Chakra Rs 50 lakh. These rates were last revised in 2022 and brought at par with the policies of Punjab and Haryana.

Advertisement

At present, there are about a 100 pre-2009 beneficiaries in Chandigarh, amongst whom the Kirti Chakra is the highest. Though recipients of higher awards like the Maha Vir Chakra have resided in Chandigarh, some of them were granted benefits by the Punjab government owing to their domicile. State governments have their own policies on giving benefits to gallantry awardees from their respective state as a mark of respect.

At a meeting of the, held under the chairmanship of Nishant Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner-cum-President ZRB, it was also proposed to hike the one-time payment from the Sena Medal from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 21 lakh, bringing it at par with Haryana.

Further, grant of one-time financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh out of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund to next of kin of defence personnel who die in harness and are declared as "Physical Casualty (Fatal)”, and increasing the Rashtriya Indian Military College Scholarship from Rs 33.000 to Rs 50,000 per cadet per annum has also been mooted.

Briefing the meeting, Col HS Ghuman (retd), Secretary ZRB, said that the UT Administration has approved 20 percent horizontal reservation for ex-Agniveers of Chandigarh domicile in direct recruitment posts of posts of constable in the Chandigarh Police, jail warden in the Prison Department and forest guard in the Forest and Wildlife Department.

He added that a sum of Rs 2.07 crore has been sanctioned for the repair and renovation of the Sainik Rest House, Chandigarh and the improved facilities, work on which has started, will benefit veterans and their families visiting Chandigarh from across the country.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts