Civil defence exercise postponed, Chandigarh defers tomorrow's mock drill due to 'administrative reasons'

Civil defence exercise postponed, Chandigarh defers tomorrow's mock drill due to 'administrative reasons'

There will be no blackout or any mock drill tomorrow, stated the administration
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:04 PM May 28, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
File photo
According to the directions received from Government of India, the UT Administration has postponed the civil defence exercise 'Operation Shield', which was planned to be held on Thursday due to administrative reasons. There will be no blackout or any mock drill tomorrow, stated the administration.

Earlier, following the Union Ministry of Home Affairs’ decision, the UT Administration was to conduct the second civil defence exercise under ‘Operation Shield’ in Chandigarh on Thursday.

Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma had chaired a meeting to finalise the arrangements for the exercise in the city tomorrow. IGP RK Singh, along with other senior officers of Chandigarh Administration, also attended the meeting.

As part of a nationwide civil defence exercise, blackout was supposed to be observed in Kishangarh and IT Park areas of Chandigarh from 8 to 8:10 PM.

“The exercise was aimed at simulating emergency blackout conditions and enhancing preparedness during potential hostile attacks,” the CS said.

Verma disclosed that in addition to the blackout, a mock drill will also be conducted at the Community Centre in Sector 47 here.

The exercise was set to involve the civil defence volunteers, Home Guards, local officials and youth organisations like NCC, NSS and NGOs. The drill was expected to include practice scenarios such as air raids, drone and missile attacks, operation of air raid sirens among others.

