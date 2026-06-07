Chandigarh to host Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Zone-II conference from June 8-10

The Zone-II Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India Region, will be held in Chandigarh from June 8 to 10 under the aegis of the Haryana Legislative Assembly.

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The conference will be inaugurated on Monday by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The event will be attended by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, presiding officers and deputy presiding officers from 15 legislatures across the country and Members of Legislative Assemblies.

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During the inaugural session, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan will deliver the welcome address.

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A special documentary showcasing the history of Haryana will also be screened on the occasion. Thereafter, Om Birla, Harivansh Singh and Nayab Singh Saini will address the gathering.

A cultural evening will be organized at Tagore Theatre, featuring presentations highlighting the Constitution and India’s rich cultural heritage.

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Harvinder Kalyan stated that extensive arrangements had been made to ensure the successful conduct of the conference.

On June 9, the second day of the conference, three major sessions will be held on the theme: “The Role of an Aware Society and Public Representatives in Achieving the Goals of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Addressing Future Challenges”. Representatives from various states, parliamentary experts and policymakers will share their perspectives on the subject.

A special presentation will also be delivered on “Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights: Challenges Before Legislative Bodies”. Director General of the Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA), Manoj Yadav, will elaborate on the topic.

The valedictory session of the conference will be addressed by Om Birla, Harivansh Singh, Haryana Governor Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Harvinder Kalyan, Deputy Speaker Dr Krishan Lal Middha and other dignitaries.

The conference will focus on strengthening democratic institutions, enhancing legislative processes and discussing the role of legislatures in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat. Several formal programmes will also be organized to honour delegates and representatives from different states attending the event.