Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh to host education summit EDUTHON 5.0

This year’s theme is ‘The Next of Education: Where AI Meets Humanity’
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:59 PM Sep 06, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The summit will be hosted on September 7 at JW Marriott, Chandigarh.
An educational summit EDUTHON 5.0 will be hosted on September 7 at JW Marriott, Chandigarh. With the theme ‘The Next of Education: Where AI Meets Humanity’ — the summit organised by TRINITi and powered by Chitkara University — will bring together educators, thought leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators to reimagine the future of learning.

In a press release, Ankur Malhotra, founder director of TRINITi, said, “Today, education stands at a turning point. While technology like AI is transforming how we learn, the essence of education remains deeply human. EDUTHON 5.0 explores this convergence, shaping a future where technology and humanity thrive together.”

In its fifth edition, EDUTHON focuses on how AI can enhance creativity, empathy and holistic growth in education, rather than replace them.

