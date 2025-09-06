Chandigarh to host education summit EDUTHON 5.0

An educational summit EDUTHON 5.0 will be hosted on September 7 at JW Marriott, Chandigarh. With the theme ‘The Next of Education: Where AI Meets Humanity’ — the summit organised by TRINITi and powered by Chitkara University — will bring together educators, thought leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators to reimagine the future of learning.

In a press release, Ankur Malhotra, founder director of TRINITi, said, “Today, education stands at a turning point. While technology like AI is transforming how we learn, the essence of education remains deeply human. EDUTHON 5.0 explores this convergence, shaping a future where technology and humanity thrive together.”

In its fifth edition, EDUTHON focuses on how AI can enhance creativity, empathy and holistic growth in education, rather than replace them.