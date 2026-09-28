Chandigarh to intensify checks to curb food adulteration

To check adulteration, the Food Safety Administration (FSA) of the Health Department has decided to intensify surprise checks in the coming days.

According to officials, the checks will cover suppliers as well as food establishments, including hotels, restaurants, fast-food outlets and dhabas, sweet shops.

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The FSA has appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any information regarding the manufacture, sale or supply of substandard or unsafe milk and milk products to the department. Complaints can be lodged through the FSSAI Food Safety Connect app. The public can also contact the FSA at 0172-2782457.

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The FSA has advised hotels, restaurants, dhabas, fast-food outlets and other food business operators to clearly inform consumers about the type and quality of paneer used in their food preparations. The information should be displayed appropriately on menus or at the premises to enable consumers to make informed choices. The direction assumes significance as dairy analogues and products resembling paneer, as well as low-fat paneer, are available in the market and may differ in composition and characteristics from conventional paneer.

Food business operators have also been directed to procure paneer, milk and other food raw materials only from authorised and reliable suppliers. They have been asked to maintain proper purchase bills and invoices for the food products and raw materials used in their establishments.