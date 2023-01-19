Chandigarh to issue instructions on SC order by next week

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 18

The UT Administration will soon issue detailed instructions in the form of a public notice after studying the Supreme Court order wherein fragmentation/ bifurcation/apartmentalisation of residential units in Phase I (Sectors 1 to 30) of the city has been prohibited.

A meeting in this regard was held today where all senior officers of the Estate Office were present.

Vinay Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Estate Officer, said discussion was held at length to implement the SC order to preserve the heritage status of Phase 1.

The administration would issue detailed instructions in the coming week by way of a notice for public information after studying the order, he said.

In its January 10 order, the SC had directed the Heritage Committee to consider the issue of redensification in Phase I of the city. The committee had been asked to take into consideration own recommendations that the northern sectors of Chandigarh (“Corbusian Chandigarh”) be preserved in present form.

Further, it would also take into consideration the impact of such redensification on the parking/traffic issues. After the committee considered the issues, the UT Administration would consider amending the Chandigarh Master Plan (CMP)-2031 and the 2017 Rules insofar as they were applicable to Phase-I in accordance with the recommendations of the committee.

The amendments would be placed before the Centre, which would take a decision with regard to approval of such amendments keeping in view the requirement of maintaining the heritage status of Le Corbusier Zone.

“Till a final decision is taken by the Centre, the UT Administration will not sanction any plan of a building, which ex-facie appears to be a modus operandi to convert a single dwelling unit into three different apartments occupied by three strangers and no memorandum of understanding or agreement or settlement amongst co-owners of a residential unit will be registered nor shall it be enforceable in law for the purpose of bifurcation or division of a single residential unit into floor-wise apartments,” it had stated.