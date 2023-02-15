Chandigarh to launch drive against illegal autos from April 1

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 14

The UT Transport Department has decided to launch an intensive drive against illegal plying of auto-rickshaws in the city from April 1.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Auto Drivers’ Union with UT Transport Secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav in the presence of State Transport Authority (STA) secretary Amit Kumar, Transport Director Pradhuman Singh, DSP (Traffic) Jaswinder Singh, along with representatives of the Chief Engineer, Chief Architect and Municipal Corporation.

The Transport Secretary directed the DSP (Traffic) to affix stickers on the remaining autos registered in Chandigarh and those registered in Mohali and Panchkula but having counter signatures of permits by the STA. The process regarding the affixation of stickers has to be completed by February 28.

Yadav directed that auto-rickshaw owners whose documents are complete in all respects and they intend to get their auto permits countersigned in Mohali and Panchkula may submit the application with the RC to express the willingness to the STA office till March 1.

“If applications are received more than the quota available for countersignatures of permits, these will be selected on the basis of draw of lots by the STA and the exercise to be get completed by March 15,” he said.

A letter should be addressed to the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Mohali and Panchkula, for sending recommendations of autos (500 each) from their respective city to get their autos countersigned. After countersignatures of autos, stickers on these will also be affixed by traffic police. The process should be completed till March 31 and after that intensive joint enforcement against plying of illegal autos would be started from April 1, he added.

During the discussion, some locations in the city were identified where the highest density of autos is found. For the smooth conduct of traffic and better management of pick-and-drop facility by auto operators, the Secretary Transport directed the representative of the Chief Architect to designate parking space for autos near bus queue shelters. He also directed to ensure availability of proper basic amenities such as drinking water and toilets for auto-rickshaw operators.

