DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh to launch e-rupee-based food subsidy

Chandigarh to launch e-rupee-based food subsidy

UT to become first in country to fully roll out CBDC-based DBT for PMGKAY beneficiaries from August 14

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:01 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

Chandigarh is set to launch the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), or digital rupee (e-rupee), for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of food subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) on August 14.

Advertisement

According to an official statement, the initiative marks the next stage in welfare delivery—from physical distribution of subsidised foodgrains to DBT and now to purpose-bound digital delivery through CBDC.

Advertisement

“The CBDC pilot was initiated in Gujarat, Puducherry and Chandigarh as part of efforts to explore the use of digital rupee for targeted welfare delivery. Building on this pilot, Chandigarh will be the first Union Territory in the country to undertake a full-fledged roll-out of CBDC-based DBT for food subsidy under PMGKAY beneficiaries,” it said.

Advertisement

The digital rupee is a tokenised digital version of the Indian rupee issued by the Reserve Bank of India as a CBDC. Its use in DBT is aimed at providing a secure, instant, traceable and programmable digital cash mechanism for PMGKAY beneficiaries.

Chandigarh was among the pioneers in implementing the DBT model for food subsidy in September 2015, when it moved from physical distribution of subsidised foodgrains to direct transfer of subsidy into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of entitled households.

Advertisement

The CBDC initiative builds on this existing DBT framework and seeks to make welfare delivery more transparent, traceable, efficient and purpose-bound, the statement said.

Under the new model, the digital rupee can be programmed for a defined purpose and within specified conditions. In the case of food subsidy, the digital benefit will be restricted to the purchase of entitled foodgrains, such as wheat and rice, from authorised or empanelled merchants.

Beneficiaries will receive the digital food subsidy, visit an empanelled merchant, scan the QR code and complete the transaction for the purchase of the entitled foodgrains.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening transparency, traceability, accountability and efficiency in welfare delivery while ensuring a simple and inclusive experience for beneficiaries.

The launch event on Friday will be jointly organised by the Department of Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, and the Chandigarh Administration.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts