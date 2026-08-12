Chandigarh to launch e-rupee-based food subsidy

Chandigarh is set to launch the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), or digital rupee (e-rupee), for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of food subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) on August 14.

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According to an official statement, the initiative marks the next stage in welfare delivery—from physical distribution of subsidised foodgrains to DBT and now to purpose-bound digital delivery through CBDC.

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“The CBDC pilot was initiated in Gujarat, Puducherry and Chandigarh as part of efforts to explore the use of digital rupee for targeted welfare delivery. Building on this pilot, Chandigarh will be the first Union Territory in the country to undertake a full-fledged roll-out of CBDC-based DBT for food subsidy under PMGKAY beneficiaries,” it said.

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The digital rupee is a tokenised digital version of the Indian rupee issued by the Reserve Bank of India as a CBDC. Its use in DBT is aimed at providing a secure, instant, traceable and programmable digital cash mechanism for PMGKAY beneficiaries.

Chandigarh was among the pioneers in implementing the DBT model for food subsidy in September 2015, when it moved from physical distribution of subsidised foodgrains to direct transfer of subsidy into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of entitled households.

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The CBDC initiative builds on this existing DBT framework and seeks to make welfare delivery more transparent, traceable, efficient and purpose-bound, the statement said.

Under the new model, the digital rupee can be programmed for a defined purpose and within specified conditions. In the case of food subsidy, the digital benefit will be restricted to the purchase of entitled foodgrains, such as wheat and rice, from authorised or empanelled merchants.

Beneficiaries will receive the digital food subsidy, visit an empanelled merchant, scan the QR code and complete the transaction for the purchase of the entitled foodgrains.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening transparency, traceability, accountability and efficiency in welfare delivery while ensuring a simple and inclusive experience for beneficiaries.

The launch event on Friday will be jointly organised by the Department of Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, and the Chandigarh Administration.