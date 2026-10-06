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Home / Chandigarh / 30% electorate drop: Chandigarh to make deleted voters’ lists public

30% electorate drop: Chandigarh to make deleted voters’ lists public

BLOs to conduct door-to-door verification; political parties’ booth agents to join exercise as special enrolment camps begin October 7

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:34 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Facing mounting demands for transparency over a 30 per cent fall in Chandigarh’s electorate after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has announced a wider enrolment drive that will, for the first time, make public the lists of electors dropped from the rolls and bring political parties’ booth agents into the verification process.

The final electoral roll, published on September 22, had put Chandigarh’s electorate at 4,60,209 -- down 1,99,596, or 30.26 per cent, from the 6,59,805 electors recorded at the 2024 Lok Sabha election, even as it showed a net gain of 9,927 electors over the draft roll. MP Manish Tewari has since written twice to CEO Prerna Puri, first seeking the identity of the deleted electors and later flagging a separate mismatch between polling booths and the Municipal Corporation’s ward boundaries ahead of December’s civic polls.

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According to the CEO, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will now compare the current roll against the pre-SIR roll to identify electors whose names existed earlier but are missing now. The lists of Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD) electors compiled during the SIR will be made available and “appropriately publicised” for citizens and other stakeholders—a direct response to the kind of disclosure Tewari had sought.

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BLOs will conduct house-to-house visits to verify the present status of these electors and enrol them wherever found eligible, while also identifying left-out, young and first-time voters along the way. Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of recognised political parties will be associated with the exercise, with booth-wise lists shared with them to independently flag eligible electors who may have been missed.

Special camps will be held at all polling stations across the UT from October 7 to 11, with BLOs available from 10 am to 3 pm to help citizens submit Form 6 for enrolment, Form 7 for objections or deletions, and Form 8 for correction, shifting or EPIC-related changes. A parallel outreach push for young and first-time voters will run through Electoral Literacy Clubs in educational institutions and SVEEP activities.

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Citizens can also access voter services through the ECINET app and portal, the “Book a Call with BLO” facility, or the Voter Helpline on 1950. Citizens are advised to verify their entries in the final electoral roll on ceochandigarh.gov.in or with their concerned ERO or BLO.

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