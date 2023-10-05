Chandigarh to rationalise polling stations

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 4

As a part of pre-revision activities, a meeting with political parties and AEROs was held under the chairmanship of Vinay Pratap Singh, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, regarding rationalisation of polling stations. Suggestions were sought with regard to the draft list of polling stations from the political parties.

Presently, there are 597 polling stations in 209 locations. There is a proposal to increase the polling stations to 614 in 209 locations.

The DEO requested the political parties to provide their suggestion or feedback on the rationalisation of polling stations within two days i.e. by October 6, so that the Election Department could incorporate their suggestions and send the proposal to the Election Commission of India accordingly

He said a proposed draft list of polling stations had been published on the website — https://ceochandigarh.gov.in.

He also briefed political parties about the scheduled programme of special summary revision of photo electoral roll-2024. He said the ECI had conveyed a revised schedule programme of electoral roll w.r.t. 01.01.2024 as the qualifying date. As per the directions of the ECI, the draft electoral roll 2024 will be published on October 27, 2023.

As per the schedule, the claims and objections will be received from October 27, 2023 to December 9, 2023.