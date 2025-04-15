DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh to select Under-19 boxing team on April 16

Chandigarh to select Under-19 boxing team on April 16

The trials will take place at the Sector 42 Sports Complex
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:56 AM Apr 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Trials will be held across multiple weight categories.
Advertisement

The Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association will conduct selection trials on April 16 to pick the local U-19 (men and women) boxing teams for the 7th Youth U-19 National Boxing Championship, organised by the Boxing Federation of India. The championship will be held from April 21 to 27 in Greater Noida.

The trials will take place at the Sector 42 Sports Complex, with weigh-ins scheduled from 6 am to 8 am and matches from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Trials will be held across the following weight categories - Men: 47-50kg, 50-55kg, 55-60kg, 60-65kg, 65-70kg, 70-75kg, 75-80kg, 80-90kg, and +90kg. Women: 45-48kg, 48-51kg, 51-54kg, 54-57kg, 57-60kg, 60-65kg, 65-70kg, 70-75kg, 75-80kg, and 80kg.

Advertisement

Eligibility is restricted to boxers born in 2007 or 2008, who are registered with Chandigarh and have previously competed in sub-junior/junior national or state championships, with preference to gold and silver medallists.

“Aadhar card history will be verified at the time of entry for age authentication,” said Charanjit Singh Virk, Secretary General, Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper