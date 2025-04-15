Chandigarh to select Under-19 boxing team on April 16

The Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association will conduct selection trials on April 16 to pick the local U-19 (men and women) boxing teams for the 7th Youth U-19 National Boxing Championship, organised by the Boxing Federation of India. The championship will be held from April 21 to 27 in Greater Noida.

The trials will take place at the Sector 42 Sports Complex, with weigh-ins scheduled from 6 am to 8 am and matches from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Trials will be held across the following weight categories - Men: 47-50kg, 50-55kg, 55-60kg, 60-65kg, 65-70kg, 70-75kg, 75-80kg, 80-90kg, and +90kg. Women: 45-48kg, 48-51kg, 51-54kg, 54-57kg, 57-60kg, 60-65kg, 65-70kg, 70-75kg, 75-80kg, and 80kg.

Eligibility is restricted to boxers born in 2007 or 2008, who are registered with Chandigarh and have previously competed in sub-junior/junior national or state championships, with preference to gold and silver medallists.

“Aadhar card history will be verified at the time of entry for age authentication,” said Charanjit Singh Virk, Secretary General, Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association.