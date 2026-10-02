Chandigarh to set up Integrated Skills Hub at Madhya Marg; to train 3,000 youth annually for global jobs

The Chandigarh Administration has tied up with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to set up an Integrated Skills Hub at Madhya Marg that will train about 3,000 learners a year. NSDC will invest Rs 3-5 crore in setting up one of its centres. At the rate fixed in the plan, the UT’s cost of training 3,000 students will be Rs 9.6 crore to Rs 14.4 crore a year.

Each student will take 4-6 certifications, at Rs 8,000 each, which works out to Rs 32,000-48,000 per student. The courses will be offered through four initiatives, with training in three sectors and three languages. They include an international centre that prepares youth for jobs abroad.

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Chandigarh Skill Development Mission (CSDM) and NSDC exchanged the MoU at Punjab Lok Bhavan in the presence of Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, who also launched a Caregiving Skill Development Initiative under PMKVY 4.0. NSDC CEO Arun Pillai was also present.

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Speaking to The Tribune, UT Technical Education Secretary Prerna Puri, who is Member Secretary of CSDM, said the work to set up the four centres will be taken up on a war footing and the hub is expected to start functioning within the next couple of months. She said all four initiatives will be housed in one hub on a 2.5-acre campus with 1 lakh sq ft of built-up space. It will give the UT a single window for skilling and allow trainees to move between programmes, for example from a Centre of Excellence to an overseas job.

“Skill is the surest answer to unemployment. A youth with a trade and a job has no room for drugs. We must channel his energy into work,” Kataria said.

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Kataria, who is the chairman of CSDM, said the partnership would expand opportunities for Chandigarh’s youth by aligning skills with industry needs and global employment.

BUDGET

NSDC: Rs 3-5 crore for setting up the Centre for Future Skills (CFS). NSDC, Sector Skill Councils and training partners will also fund the set-up of Centres of Excellence.

MSDE: The Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will fund the capital and initial running costs of the international centre.

UT Administration: The UT is expected to meet running costs. That is Rs 8,000 per certification at CFS (4-6 per student) and the training cost at Centres of Excellence. It has been asked to issue a policy or notification covering these costs.

Cost per student: Rs 32,000-48,000 for 4-6 certifications. For 3,000 students a year, this comes to Rs 9.6-14.4 crore. For 2,000 students at CFS alone, it is Rs 6.4-9.6 crore.

COURSES AND TRAINING

Skill India International Centre (SIIC): Japanese, German and English language labs. Training and testing in manufacturing trades, with HVAC, electrical and automotive labs, for overseas placement. It will run with Government ITIs, while polytechnics and colleges act as feeders for mobilisation and language training. The model is the operational SIIC at Varanasi.

Centre for Future Skills (CFS): Labs for Industry 4.0, AI, digital and emerging technologies, with industrial automation and robotics. It will train about 2,000 college and polytechnic students. Certifications will count as academic credits under NEP 2020. A 160-credit degree will have 148 academic credits (14 a semester) and 12 skill credits (2 a semester). NSDC Academy will provide the curriculum, faculty training, certification and industry validation.

Centres of Excellence (CoEs): Short-term, placement-linked courses with simulator and AR/VR-based training, SSC-certified trainers, an industry anchor partner, upskilling of existing workers, and entrepreneurship and incubation support.

Logistics: warehouse executive, forklift operator, supply chain and last-mile associate. Model: COLTE Hyderabad.

Media and entertainment: animation and VFX artist, video editor, game designer, sound and music production, digital content creator. Model: Indian Institute of Creative Skills, Mumbai.

Emerging technologies: AI and data, cybersecurity, IoT, 5G and electronics. Model: TSSC CoE at DSEU, with 900+ trained and 92% placement.

WorldSkills Resource Centre: Training and mentoring of Chandigarh youth for IndiaSkills and WorldSkills, and UT and district-level competitions.

WHY CHANDIGARH

The presentation cites the Tricity’s role as a distribution hub for Punjab, Haryana and Himachal, with growing e-commerce and warehousing. It also cites the Punjabi film and music industry, growing digital content, animation and gaming studios, and the Chandigarh IT Park cluster.

WHO DOES WHAT

NSDC will develop and run the hub with a single programme management and reporting system. The UT will facilitate approvals, mobilise students from ITIs, polytechnics and colleges, and bring the programmes in line with its own skilling schemes. It has been asked to write to MSDE proposing space for the SIIC at Madhya Marg, direct colleges and polytechnics to integrate CFS courses as credits, and form a joint UT-NSDC steering committee to review progress and outcomes.

5 CRORE TRAINED

NSDC says it has trained over 5 crore candidates, including 1.9 crore women, through 36 Sector Skill Councils and over 650 training partners, and covers 750 districts so far.

The caregiving programme under PMKVY 4.0 targets the emerging global care economy.