Chandigarh to shift waterworks pipes passing through Sec 39 mandi

Amid the shifting of the grain, fruit and vegetable market from Sector 26 to Sector 39, the UT Administration has decided to shift two pipelines of the Kajauli waterworks that pass through the new mandi site.

An official of the State Agricultural Marketing Board said the pipelines would be shifted at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 5 crore under Phase 2 of the expansion of the mandi and it was expected to take nearly six months to complete the project. These water pipelines have been in use since 1980, serving as a vital source of water supply to the entire city.

Meanwhile, the State Agricultural Marketing Board has submitted revised layout plans for the new market site to the Chief Architect’s office or approval. After getting approval, the auction of 92 shops would be conducted, said the official.

In April this year, the UT Administration had decided to auction 92 shop-cum-offices (SCOs) in Sector 39 on a freehold basis, with each SCO measuring 120 sq yd and carrying a reserve price of ?3.7 crore. However, concerns were raised regarding the proposed drawings for the market. The establishment of this market in 2002 was aimed at decongesting the overcrowded Sector 26 grain market, which had no room left for expansion.

The auction will be conducted in accordance with the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007, with preference given to the existing licensees of the Sector 26 market. Of the approximately 170 licensees there, 30 deal in grains and the rest in fruits and vegetables.

Upon the successful allotment of shops in the new Sector 39 market, the de-notification process for the Sector 26 market will proceed in a phased manner.

Expressing concerns, Brij Mohan, president of the Sector 26 Sabzi Mandi Arhtiya Association, emphasised that the UT Administration should adhere to the Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board (Sale and Transfer of Plots) Rules, 1961, for site allotment.

