Chandigarh to showcase tableau at Delhi ‘Samaroah’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 11

On the lines of the Republic Day parade, Chandigarh will prepare a tableau for the Swachh Bharat Samaroah to be organised on October 1 and 2 in Delhi. The tableau will highlight the city’s water-plus status and public toilet infrastructure.

Different states and UTs will display their tableaux during the event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to be present.

The two-day event will witness the inauguration of the Swachh Bharat Exhibition, interaction with participants, inauguration of “Waste to Wealth” projects, foundation laying of GOBARdhan projects and the announcement of key initiatives.

The objective of the event is providing a platform to all sanitation workers, self-help group members, micro-entrepreneurs in the “Waste to Wealth” sector to celebrate and recognise their contribution of nine years to the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Besides the best tableau and exhibition stall, awards will be given to winners of the Indian Swachhata League (ISL 2.0), Toycathon, WINS and Toilets 2.0.

The MC exhibition stall at the Swachhta Samaroah will showcase the best practices of Chandigarh in promoting cleanliness and sustainability. The central attraction of the stall will be an open hand screen. By pressing each fingertip, one can access videos highlighting the city’s exemplary initiatives. Women members of ‘Arpan’, a self-help group, will showcase their skill of creating unique products using recycled flowers.

