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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh to study services models of other states, UTs

Chandigarh to study services models of other states, UTs

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:07 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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A meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav to review the progress.
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The UT Administration will study successful single-window and digital service delivery models in other states and Union Territories and identify best practices that can be suitably adapted for Chandigarh, officials said on Wednesday.

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A meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav to review the progress of the proposed single-window System in Chandigarh.

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During the review, Yadav directed that all services proposed to be brought under the system be mapped and re-engineered to remove unnecessary steps, reduce repetitive procedures and minimise the need for citizens to interact with multiple departments.

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The objective is to make government services faster, more transparent and hassle-free. The system is aimed at simplifying and streamlining citizen services delivered by various departments of the Chandigarh Administration.

Yadav directed the departments to review the documents required for various services and remove unnecessary or repetitive requirements, wherever information can be verified through existing government databases and digital records. The Right to Service (RTS) timelines for various services were also reviewed. Departments were directed to examine the existing timelines and reduce them wherever feasible to ensure quicker and more time-bound delivery of services.

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