Chandigarh to turn ‘model city’ for urban cleanliness under PRAGATI-50

Chandigarh is set to emerge as a model city for urban cleanliness and sustainable waste management under the PRAGATI-50 initiative, launched by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The initiative envisages focused development of 50 model cities across the country, with emphasis on achieving higher benchmarks in urban cleanliness, scientific solid waste management, used-water management, sanitation, technology-enabled monitoring and citizen participation.

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Mayor Saurabh Joshi, along with MC officials, participated in a virtual national-level interaction where he spoke about Chandigarh’s urban transformation journey. He highlighted the transformation of the legacy waste site at Dadumajra, where sustained scientific remediation and environmental restoration efforts are changing a long-standing waste-management challenge into a greener and aesthetically improved landscape.

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Mayor Joshi also apprised the Union Minister and participating dignitaries of Chandigarh’s focus on scientific waste processing, cleanliness, technology-based monitoring, environmental sustainability and greater citizen participation.

“Chandigarh will strengthen scientific waste management, technology-driven monitoring and public participation to move towards a cleaner, greener and future-ready city,” the Mayor said.