Chandigarh top youth mobiliser for garbage-free city

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 30

Chandigarh has been adjudicated the winner, along with Navi Mumbai, in 10 lakh plus category of the Indian Swacchata League (ISL) today by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The award is attributed to the city’s enthusiastic participation in the ISL.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra received the award from Kaushal Kishore, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, during felicitation ceremony in New Delhi today. She was accompanied by MC Joint Commissioner Isha Kamboj and Chandigarh team leader Rohit Kumar.

Mitra said the youth of Chandigarh displayed their strong commitment towards the vision of ‘garbage-free city’. She said participation of youth in the league, novel ideas in implementing activities and the improvement in urban cleanliness as a result of the activity were the guidelines on the basis of which the national winners were decided.

It may be mentioned that the UT had executed a novel human chain of more than 2,000 youngsters and depicted four colour-coded dustbins symbolising segregation of waste at source. She said the contest underlined the magnitude of the effort made by the MC and its sanitation workers in ensuring cleanliness, taking the help of youth to increase public awareness on avoiding dumping of garbage and sending the message of clean water sources.

#Mumbai