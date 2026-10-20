Chandigarh tour operators fined for failing to deliver promised services during Mahakumbh trip

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed Vijay Tour and Travel and Gajraj Tour and Travel, Kajheri, Chandigarh, to pay compensation to a city resident for failing to provide services as promised during a trip to Mahakumbh 2025.

The commission ordered the operators to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for inconvenience, mental agony and harassment, including litigation expenses, and Rs 2,000 towards the additional auto fare incurred due to a change in the return journey boarding point.

Advertisement

The order was passed on a complaint filed by Amit Sharma, a city resident, who said he and a friend had booked tickets through the tour operators for travel between Chandigarh and Prayagraj during Mahakumbh 2025.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, the bus for the onward journey on February 7, 2025, was scheduled to depart at 3 pm and reach Prayagraj at 7 am the next day, with a promised journey time of 15 hours. However, it departed about an hour late and reached Prayagraj at around 10 pm on February 9, nearly 30 hours after the scheduled arrival time.

Despite assurances that the operators would use suitable routes to avoid Mahakumbh traffic, Sharma alleged prolonged delays, inadequate stoppages, a lack of proper toilet and rest facilities, and the non-provision of promised water bottles and Wi-Fi. He also said there was only one charging point instead of the promised facilities.

Advertisement

Upon reaching Prayagraj, passengers were made to deboard at a roadside location about 15 km before the scheduled destination, causing further inconvenience and additional expenses, the complaint stated.

For the return journey on February 9, Sharma was allegedly directed to board the bus from Kokhraj Thana, about 45 km from the promised pickup point at Nehru Park, Prayagraj, without prior intimation. He said he had to spend Rs 2,000 on an auto to reach the revised boarding point.

The bus, scheduled to depart at 7 pm and reach Chandigarh at 10 am on February 10, actually left at 9.15 pm and arrived at around 2 pm, disrupting Sharma’s official work, according to the complaint.

He further alleged that the bus was in poor condition, with defective air-conditioning ducting fixed with tape, inadequate ventilation, no promised water bottles or Wi-Fi, and only one charging point instead of two.

Sharma said he subsequently lodged a detailed complaint and sent a legal notice, but received no satisfactory redressal.

The tour operators denied the allegations, stating that they operated Volvo sleeper AC buses and had not indulged in any unfair trade practice.

They argued that the journey took place during Mahakumbh 2025, when extraordinary traffic, security restrictions, barricading and crowd-control measures around Prayagraj, imposed by the authorities, were beyond their control.

After hearing the arguments, the commission directed the operators to pay compensation and litigation expenses.